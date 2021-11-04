Real Sociedad name starting lineup to face Sturm Graz in the Europa League

Real Sociedad welcome Sturm Graz to San Sebastian this evening to do battle in their latest Europa League fixture.

La Real are second in Group B, two points behind leaders Monaco. They’re a point clear of PSV Eindhoven and five clear of bottom-placed Sturm Graz. Monaco play PSV in the group’s other game.

The Basque side are enjoying a fine start to the season. As well as their success in Europe, they’re also top of La Liga after 12 games, a point clear of both Real Madrid and Sevilla.

They did, however, concede a last-minute equaliser to Athletic Bilbao this past weekend in a fiercely-contested Basque derby.

Imanol Alguacil has set his team up in a 4-4-2 shape, with Alex Remiro starting in goal behind a back four of Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand and Aihen Munoz.

Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino will anchor the midfield, flanked by Adnan Januzaj and David Silva. Cristian Portu and Alexander Soerloth will lead the line.