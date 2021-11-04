Real Sociedad held by Sturm Graz at home in the Europa League

Real Sociedad welcomed Sturm Graz to San Sebastian this evening to do battle in their latest Europa League fixture, but were unable to secure victory and were held to a 1-1 draw.
La Real were second in Group B heading into the game, two points behind leaders Monaco. They were a point clear of PSV Eindhoven and five clear of bottom-placed Sturm Graz. Monaco played out a scoreless draw with PSV in the group’s other game.
🇪🇺 Noche europea en el Reale Arena 🔵⚪️🔵#UEL | #EuropaRS | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/sg4peFVRlD
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) November 4, 2021
Tonight’s result aside, the Basque side are enjoying a fine start to the season. As well as their European success, they’re top of La Liga after 12 games, a point clear of both Real Madrid and Sevilla.
🔚 Final.#UEL | #EuropaRS | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/8YdkNptiqT
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) November 4, 2021
They did, however, concede a last-minute equaliser to Athletic Bilbao this past weekend in a fiercely-contested Basque derby.
Jakob Jantscher fired Sturm Graz into a 38th minute lead before Alexander Soerloth rescued a point for La Real in the 53rd minute.