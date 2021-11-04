Real Madrid target Antonio Rudiger edging closer and closer to leaving Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger is edging closer and closer to leaving Chelsea according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

As the months tick by and the player is still yet to renew his contract at Stamford Bridge, it appears more and more likely he’ll leave when his current deal expires this coming summer.

Adding fuel to the fire is Chelsea’s decision to renew Trevor Chalobah’s contract this week. The youngster is Rudiger’s deputy at centre-back, in line to step into his shoes should the German international move on to pastures new.

Real Madrid are said to be attentive to the situation, as are Bayern Munich and Juventus. Rudiger is one part of a trident of high-profile footballers set to become free agents this summer as things stand, alongside Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017, and is considered to be one of the most dominant centre-backs in the European game. The 28-year-old has been capped 48 times by Germany.