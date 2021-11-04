Real Betis suffer 4-0 humbling at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League

Real Betis travelled to Germany this evening to face Bayer Leverkusen in a crucial Europa League fixture, and took a bit of beating. They were humbled 4-0 by the Bundesliga side.
Moussa Diaby fired the hosts into the lead in the 42nd minute, before adding a second seven minutes into the second half.
💚🤍💚
¡Beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeetis!#DíaDeBetis #EuroBetis #UEL pic.twitter.com/d3VHsmOGOL
— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) November 4, 2021
Florian Wirtz made it 3-0 four minutes from the final whistle, only for Nadiem Amiri to add insult to injury and make it 4-0 in the 90th minute.
Nabil Fekir saw red for Betis in injury time, with Leverkusen’s Kerem Demirbay also receiving his marching orders.
94' ⏱⚽️ Final del partido
⚫🔴 #Bayer04RealBetis 4-0 💚🤍#DíaDeBetis #EuroBetis #UEL pic.twitter.com/boLONMCkuB
— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) November 4, 2021
Given Celtic beat Ferencvaros 3-2 in the evening’s other game in Group G, the league table has taken on a different dimension.
Leverkusen are top, three points clear of Betis in second. Celtic, in third, are now just a point behind Betis while Ferencvaros remain rooted to the bottom without a point to their name.