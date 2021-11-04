Real Betis suffer 4-0 humbling at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League

Real Betis travelled to Germany this evening to face Bayer Leverkusen in a crucial Europa League fixture, and took a bit of beating. They were humbled 4-0 by the Bundesliga side.

Moussa Diaby fired the hosts into the lead in the 42nd minute, before adding a second seven minutes into the second half.

Florian Wirtz made it 3-0 four minutes from the final whistle, only for Nadiem Amiri to add insult to injury and make it 4-0 in the 90th minute.

Nabil Fekir saw red for Betis in injury time, with Leverkusen’s Kerem Demirbay also receiving his marching orders.

Given Celtic beat Ferencvaros 3-2 in the evening’s other game in Group G, the league table has taken on a different dimension.

Leverkusen are top, three points clear of Betis in second. Celtic, in third, are now just a point behind Betis while Ferencvaros remain rooted to the bottom without a point to their name.