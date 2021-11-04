Real Betis name starting lineup ahead of Europa League clash at Bayer Leverkusen

Real Betis travel to Germany this evening to face Bayer Leverkusen in a crucial Europa League fixture.

The pair are neck-and-neck in Group G. Leverkusen are top of the table courtesy of a superior goal difference, but Betis are breathing down their necks.

Celtic are four points behind, while Ferencvaros are yet to win a single point this campaign. They do battle in Hungary this evening in the group’s other game.

Manuel Pellegrini has set his team up in a 4-2-3-1 shape, with Claudio Bravo starting in goal behind a back four of Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz and Juan Miranda.

William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez will anchor the midfield, with an attacking trident of Joaquin, Nabil Fekir and Aitor Ruibal ahead of them. Borja Iglesias will lead the line.

As well as performing well in Europe, Betis are doing superbly in La Liga. They’re fifth as things stand, a point behind Atletico Madrid and the Champions League place they occupy.