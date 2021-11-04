Lionel Messi is paying a visit to Madrid this week, pictured in the Spanish capital today.
The Argentine has been struggling with injury during his time at Paris Saint-Germain so far.
Messi made the switch to the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona during the summer on a free transfer, but he has already missed five games through injury.
The former Barca star has been struggling with a knee injury, and the reoccurrence of it is causing some concern for him and the PSG staff.
As a result, Messi is seeking outside help, and as captured by La Sexta, he is in Madrid today to visit a regenerative therapist.
The 34-year-old will be hoping the visit pays off as he looks to kick on in his PSG career.
🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES 🚨🚨
💥 MESSI ESTÁ EN MADRID
15:10 en @laSextaTV con @jpedrerol. pic.twitter.com/duo3dbHy0I
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 4, 2021
The Parisiens suffered a setback in the Champions League without Messi during the week, drawing with RB Leipzig.
It is hoped that Messi will be the difference for PSG as they continue to seek their first Champions League title, but he certainly can’t do that without playing.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Messi will be Messi. He should only be himself.
And trust in who he is and what God has given him.
We who watch him play give great gratitude to God
for the skills, talent, and humility He has graced Messi with. It is such a joy to see him play! ! Let the
joy return to the Goat on the pitch and whomever
he plays with. — Dios te bendiga, Messi.
DIDDO….dios te bendiga GOAT….GOAT….THERE IS ONLY ONE GOAT MESSI…..
We wish him quickly recovery and there is nothing that can stop him from winning his seventh balandior
merciless master messi match maker make quick recovery in Jesus name Amen woooooo
I wish him quick recovery
messi will comeback just wait