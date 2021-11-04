Imanol Alguacil incredulous that Real Sociedad scored just once against Sturm Graz

Real Sociedad welcomed Sturm Graz to San Sebastian this evening to do battle in their latest Europa League fixture, but were unable to secure victory and were held to a 1-1 draw.

La Real were second in Group B heading into the game, two points behind leaders Monaco. They were a point clear of PSV Eindhoven and five clear of bottom-placed Sturm Graz. Monaco played out a scoreless draw with PSV in the group’s other game.

Tonight’s result aside, the Basque side are enjoying a fine start to the season. As well as their European success, they’re top of La Liga after 12 games, a point clear of both Real Madrid and Sevilla.

They did, however, concede a last-minute equaliser to Athletic Bilbao this past weekend in a fiercely-contested Basque derby.

Jakob Jantscher fired Sturm Graz into a 38th minute lead before Alexander Soerloth rescued a point for La Real in the 53rd minute.

“When you don’t take so many clear chances, that’s what makes the difference,” Imanol Alguacil said post-match in comments carried by Marca.

“We’ve had them of all colours, and I think we played very well, surely the best game of the season. Inside, outside, with speed, exploring spaces and creating many chances, with up to 30 shots and 19 corners. It’s difficult to understand why, with the quality of this team, we scored only one goal.”