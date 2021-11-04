Reassuring pictures of Gareth Bale have emerged following a spell out injury.

Bale has missed the last 13 games with a knee injury and will likely miss Real Madrid’s clash with Rayo Vallecano this weekend.

The veteran was supposed to return last week, but a setback saw him ruled out until the international break, which begins on Monday.

Bale has been at the heart of a controversial situation regarding his injury after he was called up by Wales for the upcoming internationals and his country’s World Cup qualifiers.

Having not played for Real Madrid since early September, Bale could now play for his country, and Los Blancos fans have not taken particularly kindly to that.

Still, it will be reassuring for both Real Madrid and Wales fans to see Bale back in training with teammates, as you can see on the tweet below.

Bale did enjoy a bright start to the season with Los Blancos having returned from a loan spell with Spurs over the summer.

Though, his progress has been halted and he is likely to find himself behind Rodrygo when he returns.