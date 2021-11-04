Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about Eden Hazard following the Belgian’s latest omission.

Hazard sat on the bench for the full 90 minutes as Real Madrid defeated Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The more than €100million winger has been in and out under Ancelotti, who has admitted himself that the Belgian is not currently first choice.

And that showed on Wednesday night as Hazard was left out even with first-choice right winger Rodrygo absent.

Instead, Lucas Vazquez was selected to play wide and Hazard was not only consigned to the bench, but he was left there for the full 90 minutes as Ancelotti made just two substitutions from a possible five.

It’s another damning indictment of Hazard, who is expected to be a superstar at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Though, Ancelotti admits Hazard needs minutes sooner rather than later if he wants to return to his best following a recent injury.

“Hazard is ready to play, it could have been today or it could be Saturday,” Ancelotti said after the game. “It’s true that he needs minutes to be at his best condition.

“I have thought about putting him on, but through strategy, I put in a winger.

“Hazard is better through the inside.”