Carlo Ancelotti says he understands the frustrations of the likes of Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Marcelo.

Real Madrid picked up another important Champions League win on Wednesday night when they defeated Shakhtar Donetsk.

But they did so without any of Hazard, Asensio and Marcelo, who sat on the bench for the full 90 minutes, warming up but never making it on.

Ancelotti made just two of five substitutions and decided to bring defender Nacho Fernandez and striker Luka Jovic off the bench.

That likely left senior stars Hazard, Asensio and Marcelo pretty frustrated, but these are decisions Ancelotti has to make, according to the Italian himself.

“To be angry is normal, it’s the fair way to handle this situation,” Ancelotti said after the game.

“I understand the players’ thoughts well, that after 40 minutes of warming up they didn’t come on.

“I have told the players that I’m sorry, but I didn’t want to make changes. Marcelo has won many Champions Leagues, but it’s my job and this is the ugly aspect.”

Real Madrid are back in action on Saturday evening when they welcome in-form Rayo Vallecano.

All three of those players will be desperate to convince Ancelotti they are ready for a start ahead of that one, which is the last game before the international break.