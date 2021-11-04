Barcelona yet to appoint Xavi as Madrid pleased they allowed Ramos and Varane leave

Al-Sadd want Barcelona to pay €5m to release Xavi from his contract

Barcelona are still yet to close a deal with Al Sadd to bring Xavi back to Camp Nou according to a report in Marca. Numerous meetings have taken place throughout this Thursday, but a resolution hasn’t yet been found.

Real Madrid proven right in allowing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to leave last summer

Real Madrid lost Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer, but the way this season has gone so far it was a risk worth taking according to a report in Diario AS.

Ramos wanted a multi-year extension on his contract, while Florentino Perez only wanted to give him a single-year extension.

Real Sociedad name starting lineup to face Sturm Graz in the Europa League

Real Sociedad welcome Sturm Graz to San Sebastian this evening to do battle in their latest Europa League fixture.

La Real are second in Group B, two points behind leaders Monaco. They’re a point clear of PSV Eindhoven and five clear of bottom-placed Sturm Graz. Monaco play PSV in the group’s other game.

