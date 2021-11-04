Barcelona will be handed a huge boost following the upcoming international break.

The Blaugrana face Celta Vigo this weekend in what is their final game before the international break.

After that game, it’s hoped new boss Xavi Hernandez will be in place ahead of the Catalan derby clash with Espanyol.

If all goes to plan, it will be a welcome party for Xavi ahead of that big game, and Barca will also be boosted by promising injury news.

According to Sport, midfielder Pedri will be in ‘perfect condition’ to return after the break after a lengthy spell out.

The midfielder has struggled for fitness this season after a busy campaign of last, missing the last seven games with a muscular issue.

But he has been working hard in the final phase of his recovery over the last few weeks and, crucially, Barca have given him time to recover rather than taking any risks and putting him in earlier than expected.

He will be fit to return for the clash with Espanyol on November 20 at Camp Nou, and that will be a huge boost for Barca with Pedri playing a key role last term.