Barcelona directors Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste have met with Al-Sadd officials over Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi is expected to become the next head coach at Barca following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last week.

Koeman spent around 15 months in charge at Camp Nou before being sent on his way amid a poor start to the season.

Xavi is the man earmarked to replace him after around two years in charge of Al-Sadd.

But before the deal can be made official, terms must be agreed with Al-Sadd, and in a bid to do that, Barca officials Alemany and Yuste are in Doha, Qatar.

The pair went to watch Xavi’s Al-Sadd in action on Wednesday night ahead of sitting down for a candlelit dinner with Al-Sadd chiefs later on.

🚨 خاص وحصري: إجتماع الإدارتين الآن في أحد المطاعم في الدوحة pic.twitter.com/Sqo1t5rmY9 — محمد الكعبي (@Qatari) November 3, 2021

Alemany and Yuste are expected to come to an agreement over Xavi given the former Barca midfielder wants the move and Al-Sadd are reluctant to stand in his way.

The deal is just a matter of money and possibly even an agreement over future relations with the prospect of a friendly.