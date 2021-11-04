Al-Sadd want Barcelona to pay €5m to release Xavi from his contract

Barcelona are still yet to close a deal with Al Sadd to bring Xavi back to Camp Nou according to a report in Marca. Numerous meetings have taken place throughout this Thursday, but a resolution hasn’t yet been found.

As things stand, Al Sadd’s position is that if Barcelona want Xavi they’re going to have to pay his release clause or at least a large part of it. Xavi himself has led all the conversations with the club’s owner, who wants Barcelona to pay €5m to liberate the coach from his current contract.

Xavi has kept Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany abreast of negotiations, as both have travelled to Doha as emissaries of Barcelona. A final meeting is believed to be set for Friday, and if an agreement can be closed then it will mean that Xavi won’t be back in Barcelona until Saturday.

The Catalan coach had intended on being in Galicia to attend Celta Vigo’s clash with Barcelona, but that seems an unlikely prospect as things stand. Having said that, Barcelona are still hopeful of announcing the appointment on Friday and presenting their new coach early next week.