Xavi set to earn less at Barcelona than Al-Sadd as deal nears

Barcelona have already agreed terms ix Xavi Hernandez ahead of the former midfielder becoming their new head coach.

Xavi has been earmarked from minute one as the prime – and perhaps only – candidate to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last week.

In the meantime, Sergi Barjuan has taken interim charge, with Barca chiefs Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany currently in Doha to negotiate a deal.

According to Sport, the deal might not actually involve a release clause being paid by Barca, despite a €1million fee being mentioned previously.

The real details, however, come in the proposed agreement between Barca and Xavi himself.

According to the report, Xavi will actually earn less at Camp Nou than at Al-Sadd, which is no real surprise given the finances available to the Qatar club and the financial mess he is walking into at Barca.

The contract length is said to cover the rest of this season and two more campaigns after that, with neither party ready for a long-term agreement given the uncertainty around the club and Xavi’s lack of experience.

This deal is expected to be done some time today, or possibly tomorrow (Thursday) with Barcelona and Xavi both desperate to get it across the line, and indeed with Al-Sadd reluctant to stand in their current head coach’s way.

Xavi spent four years with the Doha club as a player and continued his success as a head coach over the course of the last two years.