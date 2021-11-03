Champions League La Liga

Watch: Karim Benzema scores Real Madrid’s 1,000th goal in the Champions League

Real Madrid welcomed Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in another Champions League fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were second in Group D heading into the game, level on points with leaders Sheriff, two points clear of third-placed Inter and five clear of bottom-placed Shakhtar.

Madrid went into the game full of confidence given they beat Shakhtar 5-0 in Ukraine earlier this month, and got off to a good start. They controlled the majority of the early play, although remained wary to the threat Shakhtar posed on the break.

The hosts took the lead in the 14th minute. Vinicius won the ball after putting the visiting defence under pressure before squaring it for the returning Karim Benzema, who finished coolly to score the club’s 1,000th Champions League goal.

Madrid started the fixture playing with the confidence of old, with each man selected to start the game by Ancelotti clearly fancying their ability to put Shakhtar to the sword.

Posted by

Tags Champions League Karim Benzema Real Madrid

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Luka B Buba says:
    4th November 2021 at 8:59 am

    Ilike Benzema

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.