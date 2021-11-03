Watch: Diogo Jota fires Liverpool into an early lead against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid travelled to Anfield this evening to lock horns with Liverpool in the Champions League. It’s a fixture that’s fast becoming one of the most iconic in European football.

Atletico last played on Merseyside back in March of 2020, when they won a thriller 3-2. That, coupled with their 1-0 defeat of Liverpool in Madrid the previous month, guaranteed their place in the quarter final of the Champions League.

Atletico did, however, suffer a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the previous group game at the Wanda Metropolitano. They’re five points behind the English side in Group B, level on points with third-placed Porto and four clear of bottom-placed Milan.

The game started at a somewhat frenetic pace, as is to be expected in an atmosphere as hot as Anfield’s. Atletico took the game to their hosts but it was Liverpool that struck first blood in the 13th minute. Diogo Jota scored a header after a stunning cross from deep on the right side by Trent Alexander-Arnold.