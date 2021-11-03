Villarreal boss Unai Emery has made a statement over his future amid links with Newcastle United.

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours or so for Emery after he was made aware of interest from Newcastle United.

The Premier League club were recently subject to a Saudi-led takeover and are currently looking for a new boss to lead their project.

Emery admitted on Tuesday night that he had been made aware of interest and that he would speak to Villarreal if an offer had come in.

But after a crucial Champions League win and a conversation with club president Fernando Roig, who made it clear the Basque boss was wanted in Castellon despite a poor La Liga campaign so far, Emery’s mind was made up.

The former Arsenal boss told Roig he would not entertain any offer from Newcastle and is determined to stay.

Emery has now followed that up with a statement on his social media channels, ending all speculation.

He said: “Through a lot of noise that there was yesterday in another country, inside the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and my squad. That is most important to me.

“Villarreal is my home and I am committed 100%. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a big club, but I am even more grateful to be here, and I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision that I want to continue to form part of this project through the commitment that I perceive of the club and my players, and that is mutual and reciprocated.

“I want to thank the fans for the help they have always shown. On Sunday, we have a very important game and I hope we can all achieve the win together. I will see you at Estadio de la Ceramica.

“Thank you, Groguets! Endavant!”