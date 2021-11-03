Real Madrid are back in Champions League action tonight as they prepare to welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos find themselves in a tight group, currently second, behind Sheriff on head-to-head and two points ahead of Inter Milan.

Last time out in this competition, they defeat Shakhtar comfortably, winning 5-0 away from home, and a similar result here would put them in a good position with two games remaining.

Crucially, Carlo Ancelotti‘s men returned to winning ways last time out in La Liga after a slip-up against Osasuna, and they come into this one with an improving situation as far as their treatment room is concerned.

Fede Valverde is on his way back, while Gareth Bale should return after the international break.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo has picked up a knock and could be deputised with either Eden Hazard or Marco Asensio this evening.

Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema will join one of the pair in the front line.

The trusted trident of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro will likely start in midfield, while Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are the likely starters at the back.

Here is the predicted Real Madrid line-up in full:

(4-3-3): Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius Jr, Hazard, Benzema.