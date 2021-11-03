Atletico Madrid are back in action tonight when they face Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League.

Los Rojiblancos corrected a poor run of form last time out with a comprehensive home win over in-form Real Betis, but they now face one of the toughest tests of the season so far.

Diego Simeone‘s men have some very good memories from Merseyside having completed a comeback win over Liverpool to knock them out of the Champions League at Anfield during the season before last.

But as the return fixture of this group stage clash proved, Liverpool are currently in form and a very difficult proposition for an Atleti side who have faltered a number of times already this season.

Ahead of the clash at Anfield, here is all you need to know.

When is the game?

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will take place at Anfield at 8pm UK time (9pm in Spain) this evening, November 3.

Is it on TV?

The game will be broadcast live by Champions League rights holders in each country.

In the UK, it will be broadcast on BT Sport, while fans in Spain can catch the game on Movistar.

The circumstances

Liverpool come into this one in fine form as far as their Champions League campaign is concerned.

They are currently five points ahead of Atleti in second and a win here will guarantee them top spot, as long as Milan deny Porto a win.

The Reds have won all of their games so far, while Atletico Madrid beat Milan, lost to Liverpool 3-2 at home and drew with Porto, who are also on four points.

As a side point to recent form, it’s worth adding the narrative of the handshake saga here, with the English media making a storm out of Simeone’s decision not to shake Klopp’s hand after the game when these two sides last met.

Simeone sprints down the tunnel after almost every game, and he has already said he will do the same here.

Explaining his decision, Simeone told Eurosport: “I don’t like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds.

“I know in the UK it is a custom but I don’t share it and I don’t like the falseness it may include.”

What about domestic form?

In the Premier League, Liverpool are currently in second place, three points behind Chelsea following a draw with Brighton.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 win over Real Betis last time out saw them climb to fourth, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Prior to that game, Atleti had conceded seven goals in their previous three games, including three against Liverpool.

The odds

Most bookmakers have Liverpool as favourites here, according to BritishGambler.

For example, Bet365 have Liverpool at 8/13, while Atletico are 17/4 and a draw is 3/1.

Head-to-head

The return fixture finished in a 3-2 win for Liverpool thanks to goals from James Milner, Naby Keita and Mo Salah.

Antoine Griezmann pulled Atleti back from a two-goal deficit, but the Salah penalty decided things.

Prior to that, Atletico won back-to-back games against Liverpool as they knocked them out of the 2019/20 Champions League campaign.

In total, the two teams have had two draws in the Champions League, with Liverpool winning once and, of course, Atletico winning twice.

The Spanish side have scored eight goals in total, compared to Liverpool’s three.