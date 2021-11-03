Liverpool and Atletico Madrid name lineups for this evening’s Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid travel to Anfield this evening to lock horns with Liverpool in the Champions League. It’s a fixture that’s fast becoming one of the most iconic in European football.

Atletico last played on Merseyside back in March of 2020, when they won a thriller 3-2. That, coupled with their 1-0 defeat of Liverpool in Madrid the previous month, guaranteed their place in the quarter final of the Champions League.

⭐ #UCL TEAM NEWS ⭐ Your Reds line-up to face @Atleti tonight! 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2021

Atletico did, however, suffer a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the previous group game at the Wanda Metropolitano. They’re five points behind the English side in Group B, level on points with third-placed Porto and four clear of bottom-placed Milan.

Liverpool will start with a 4-3-3, with Alisson starting in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Fabinho will anchor the midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin either side of him. Diogo Jota will lead the line, flanked by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

El once de nuestro Atleti ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/f9I6ov90sE — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 3, 2021

Atletico will line up in a 3-4-2-1, with Jan Oblak starting in goal behind a back three of Felipe, Jose Gimenez and Mario Hermoso.

Koke and Rodrigo de Paul will sit as the double pivot, flanked by Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco. Luis Suarez – formerly of Liverpool – will lead the line, with Joao Felix and Angel Correa behind him as dual inside forwards.