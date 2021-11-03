Champions League La Liga

Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid lineup for visit of Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in another crucial Champions League fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are second in Group D heading into the game, level on points with leaders Sheriff, two points clear of third-placed Inter and five clear of bottom-placed Shakhtar.

Madrid will go into the game full of confidence given they beat Shakhtar 5-0 back in Ukraine earlier this month.

Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation. Thibaut Courtois will start in goal, behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro is expected to anchor the midfield, with the veteran duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line, flanked by Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez.

Madrid are unable to call upon Isco, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo and Gareth Bale, all of whom are missing through injury.

Posted by

Tags Champions League Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.