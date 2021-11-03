Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid lineup for visit of Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening in another crucial Champions League fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are second in Group D heading into the game, level on points with leaders Sheriff, two points clear of third-placed Inter and five clear of bottom-placed Shakhtar.

🤍 Poco más de una hora para que ruede el balón… 🤍#UCL pic.twitter.com/P8gLXnbYiY — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 3, 2021

Madrid will go into the game full of confidence given they beat Shakhtar 5-0 back in Ukraine earlier this month.

Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation. Thibaut Courtois will start in goal, behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro is expected to anchor the midfield, with the veteran duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line, flanked by Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez.

Madrid are unable to call upon Isco, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo and Gareth Bale, all of whom are missing through injury.