Barcelona are said to be open to signing a new forward amid the absence of Sergio Aguero.

Aguero only arrived at Barca in the summer on a free transfer from Manchester City, but it hasn’t panned out for the Argentine just yet.

A calf injury initially kept him out for months, and after returning recently, he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat and subsequently ruled out for three months to allow for proper assessment.

There is early hope he will be able to return in early February, but during January, Barcelona may decide to strengthen.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona are considering signing one of two players having come back below La Liga’s salary cap, allowing them to spend money despite their more than €1.3billion debt.

According to the report, Spain and RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo is the the most likely option as a favourite of Barca director Mateu Alemany’s.

Barca actually made a move for Olmo late in the January transfer window but came up short. The Spain forward did play for the Blaugrana’s youth system and is said to be open to a return.

If that doesn’t pan out, Barca’s plan B is said to be Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, who is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

What’s more, Sterling is out of contract in the summer, meaning he would be available on the cheap in January ahead of becoming a free agent next summer.

That could give Barca the opportunity they need to get a top quality player on the cheap should Olmo not pan out.