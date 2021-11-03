Barcelona are said to be open to the possibility of offloading Philippe Coutinho this winter.

Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations since his more than €130million arrival from Liverpool in 2018.

Following a serious injury last season, the Brazilian has featured more regularly this season, though he has still be in and out, making 11 appearances across all competitions.

And according to Sport, despite being hopeful Coutinho could reach his potential again this season, something he hasn’t done since his Liverpool days, there is a hope he can be moved on in January.

Barca remain in a financial crisis, more than €1.3billion in debt and with their salary mass remaining high.

Coutinho is one of the bigger earners at the club and could bring in much-needed cash for the new head coach, which is likely to be Xavi Hernandez, to spend.

With that in mind, it’s reported Bara would welcome an offer in January, with newly rich Newcastle United mentioned as a possible destination after their Saudi takeover.

It’s also reported that Barca would consider a loan offer with a mandatory option to buy.