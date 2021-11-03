Barcelona officials are headed to Doha as they look to finalise a deal for Xavi Hernandez.

Their former midfielder is their prime target to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last week.

Xavi has impressed during his two years or so in charge of Qatari side Al-Sadd, winning numerous titles as head coach after first being a success as a player at the club.

His uncompromising playing style and in-depth understanding of the Barca way having become a legend at Camp Nou makes him the perfect man for Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, who wants to see the club’s identity return on the pitch.

And in a bid to get the deal done with Al-Sadd, directors Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany have boarded a flight to Doha.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the duo have already set off, and they have gone without Laporta, despite Al-Sadd wishing to negotiate with the president himself.

Still, the deal is expected to go ahead at this point with Barcelona desperate to appoint Xavi and Xavi himself desperate to return to Catalonia to take charge of a club he holds close to his heart.