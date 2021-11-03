Atletico Madrid’s expected lineup for Champions League clash at Liverpool revealed

Atletico Madrid travel to Anfield this evening to lock horns with Liverpool in the Champions League. It’s a fixture that’s fast becoming one of the most iconic in European football.

Atletico last played on Merseyside back in March of 2020, when they won a thriller 3-2. That, coupled with their 1-0 defeat of Liverpool in Madrid the previous month, guaranteed their place in the quarter final of the Champions League.

🔜 Un nuevo desafío, a la vista 🔭👀 🆚 Ganas de Liverpool-Atleti, ¡a tope! 💪 pic.twitter.com/pA5QovATUQ — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 2, 2021

Atletico did, however, suffer a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the previous group game at the Wanda Metropolitano. They’re five points behind the English side in Group B, level on points with third-placed Porto and four clear of bottom-placed Milan.

Liverpool are expected to start with a 4-3-3, with Alisson starting in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho will anchor the midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones either side of him. Diogo Jota is expected to lead the line, flanked by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Sonríe, hoy es miércoles de 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘇𝗼 😉 pic.twitter.com/K388hyRX1u — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 3, 2021

Atletico are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1, with Jan Oblak starting in goal behind a back three of Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez and Mario Hermoso.

Koke and Rodrigo de Paul will most likely sit as the double pivot, flanked by Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco. Luis Suarez, formerly of Liverpool, will lead the line, with Joao Felix and Angel Correa behind him as dual inside forwards.