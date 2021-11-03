Atletico Madrid humbled by Liverpool in chastening night at Anfield

Atletico Madrid travelled to Anfield this evening to lock horns with Liverpool in the Champions League. It’s a fixture that’s fast becoming one of the most iconic in European football, but it was far from a classic that was served up. Liverpool won 2-0.

The game started at a somewhat frenetic pace, as is to be expected in an atmosphere as hot as Anfield’s. Atletico took the game to their hosts but it was Liverpool that struck first blood in the 13th minute. Diogo Jota scored a header after a stunning cross from deep on the right side by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 20th minute. Alexander-Arnold was heavily involved again, firing in a low, driven ball from outside the area that Sadio Mane managed to artfully divert past Jan Oblak and into the back of Atletico’s net.

Atletico responded well, but shot themselves in the foot in the 37th minute when they went a man down. Felipe tripped up Sadio Mane to earn himself a yellow card, only for the referee to upgrade it to red when the centre-back ignored him. In truth, his dismissal signalled the end of the game as a contest.