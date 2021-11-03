Barcelona star Ansu Fati has dedicated his latest goal to teammate Sergio Aguero.

Fati returned from his latest injury with a bang on Tuesday night, scoring the winner in a must-win Champions League clash for Barcelona against Dynamo Kyiv.

The youngster smashed home a deflected Oscar Mingueza cross in the 69th minute in what was a tough test for managerless Barca in the Ukrainian capital.

And after the game, Fati dedicated his goal to teammate Aguero, who has recently been ruled out for three months due to a heart issue.

The Argentine was forced off during Barcelona’s draw with Alaves over the weekend after suffering chest discomfort.

It has since been confirmed he has an irregular heartbeat, and the next three months will be used to see if it is safe for him to continue playing.

After that blow, Fati has dedicated his goal to his teammate, saying after the game: “That was for Kun [Aguero], for what he’s been through the past week.

“He’s a player who gives us a lot. He’s going to be out for a while.

“This victory is for him and we hope he recovers soon.”