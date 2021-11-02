Unai Emery responds to rumours linking him with Newcastle United

Villarreal welcomed Young Boys to La Ceramica this evening in another pivotal instalment of the 2021/22 Champions League, securing an impressive 2-0 victory.

Villarreal were second in Group F going into the game, level on points with third-placed Atalanta, two points behind Manchester United and a point-clear of bottom-placed Young Boys.

While holding their own in Europe, Villarreal have been underperforming in La Liga and sit 13th in the league table.

What a win for Villarreal, who now have their fate in their own hands heading into a home clash with Manchester United and a trip to Atalanta. A much-improved performance tonight with Etienne Capoue the star of the show, for me. pic.twitter.com/AXtQD6XwPQ — Jamie Kemble (@JamieKemble) November 2, 2021

Their preparations for tonight’s game were disrupted by rumours linking coach Unai Emery with a move to Newcastle United. But they managed to put that aside and focus on the task at hand.

Etienne Capoue fired Villarreal into the lead in the 36th minute, his first ever Champions League goal at 33 years of age. Christian Fassnacht thought he had equalised shortly before the hour mark, only for VAR to rule his effort out.

Important to note that he didn't exactly close the door, either. Admitting there was interest and that 'if an offer arrives', he will talk to the club (Villarreal) first. — Jamie Kemble (@JamieKemble) November 2, 2021

Capoue then turned creator to assist Arnaut Danjuma’s goal a minute from time to put the result beyond all doubt and send Villarreal fans home content.

Emery spoke further about his future after the game in comments carried by Jamie Kemble on the ground in Vila-real. “There is no offer,” he said. “I am concentrated on Villarreal and I am happy.”

The former Arsenal coach did, however, leave the door open. He admitted that there was interest on Newcastle’s part and that should an offer arrive he would take it to Villarreal first.