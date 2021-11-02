Sevilla name starting lineup to face Lille at the Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla welcome Lille to the Sanchez-Pizjuan this evening in a crucial Champions League clash.

The Andalusians sit second in Group G, four points off pace-setters Salzburg and a solitary point ahead of Lille. Wolfsburg, level with Lille, occupy last place.

Sevilla are performing well domestically, currently third in La Liga and level on points with second-placed Real Madrid. They’re one point behind league leaders Real Sociedad.

The Andalusians beat high-flying Osasuna 2-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan on Saturday, and will hope to keep the momentum going by earning their first win of the Champions League season.

Sevilla are expected to line up in a 4-3-3, with Bono starting in goal behind a back four of Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna.

Fernando will sit as the sole pivot, with Thomas Delaney and Oliver Torres either side of him. Rafa Mir will lead the line, flanked by Lucas Ocampos and Suso.