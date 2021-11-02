Joan Laporta has decided not to follow Al-Sadd’s demand in making the trip to Doha.

According to recent reports, the Qatari side demanded that Barcelona president Laporta make the trip to Doha himself if he wanted to negotiate a deal to take Xavi Hernandez back to Camp Nou.

Xavi is the prime – and perhaps only – target to replace Ronald Koeman, though a deal is yet to be agreed.

And according to Sport journalist Toni Juanmarti, Laporta has decided not to make the trip to Qatar.

Instead, he is sending right-hand men Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany, and it’s reported that Al-Sadd are aware of the situation.

It is not expected that Laporta’s decision has influenced any possible deal, and Barcelona remain confident of bringing Xavi back to Camp Nou.