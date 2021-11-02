Frenkie de Jong returns to Barcelona lineup for pivotal trip to Dynamo Kyiv

Barcelona travel to Ukraine this evening to face Dynamo Kyiv in a must-win fixture in the Champions League. The Catalan club sit third in Group E, two points clear of bottom-placed Dynamo.

They’re one point behind second-placed Benfica and six behind pace-setters Bayern Munich. If they intend on progressing to the last 16 of this season’s competition, they absolutely have to win.

🏟 NSC Olimpiyskiy

📍 Kyiv

Game time approaching 🔜#DynamoBarça pic.twitter.com/akiEbpd2LD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 2, 2021

Barcelona are unable to call upon Gerard Pique, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero through injury or illness, while Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest aren’t fit enough to start.

Barcelona have set up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back four of Oscar Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield, with Nico and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Memphis Depay will lead the line, flanked by Gavi – who’s deputising for Dest – and Ansu Fati.