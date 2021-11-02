Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has addressed Luka Jovic amid links with a move to Arsenal.

Jovic has struggled since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 for a fee of around €60million.

The Serbian has been stuck behind Karim Benzema for the most part, and he has rarely impressed when given the opportunity.

In Jovic’s defence, it is not always easy to hit the ground running when appearances are few and far between.

Though, he can be forgiven for feeling a little hard done by to see Mariano Diaz given a start ahead of him last weekend when Benzema was rested for Real Madrid‘s win over Elche.

Amid that omission, Jovic has been linked with a move to Arsenal with the latest reports suggesting a loan move from the Gunners with an option to buy.

Those reports claimed Los Blancos would be happy to cut their losses on Jovic in January, but as far as Ancelotti is concerned, the striker still has hope of making things work at the Santiago Bernabeu, still only 23 years of age.

“I think Jovic is fine, happy to be here,” said Ancelotti ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. “I try to give him all the love possible.

“He is a player that I like as a striker. He knows it. He has the best striker in the world in front of him in Benzema. He should have faith that he is going to have his opportunity and that he can recover well.”