Boulaye Dia starts for Villarreal in Champions League clash with Young Boys

Villarreal welcome Young Boys to La Ceramica this evening in another pivotal instalment of the 2021/22 Champions League.

Villarreal are second in Group F, level on points with third-placed Atalanta and two points behind pace-setters Manchester United. They’re a point-clear of bottom-placed Young Boys.

While holding their own in Europe, Villarreal have been underperforming in La Liga and currently sit 13th in the table.

What’s more, their preparations for this game have been disrupted by rumours linking coach Unai Emery with a move to the Premier League and Newcastle United. They’ll need to put that aside and focus on the task at hand.

Villarreal are expected to line up in a 4-3-3, with Geronimo Rulli starting in goal behind a back four of Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza.

Etienne Capoue will anchor the midfield, with Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo either side of him. Boulaye Dia will lead the line, flanked by Arnaut Danjuma and Yeremi Pino.