Barcelona Champions League

Barcelona’s expected lineup for crucial clash with Dynamo Kyiv revealed

Barcelona travel to Ukraine this evening to face Dynamo Kyiv in a must-win fixture in the Champions League. The Catalan club sit third in Group E, two points clear of bottom-placed Dynamo.

They’re one point behind second-placed Benfica and six behind pace-setters Bayern Munich. If they intend on progressing to the last 16 of this season’s competition, they absolutely have to win.

Barcelona are expected to set up in a 4-3-3, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back four of Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets is thought to be in line to anchor the midfield, with Frenkie de Jong and Gavi either side of him. Memphis Depay will lead the line, flanked by Sergino Dest and Ansu Fati.

Barcelona are unable to call upon Gerard Pique, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero through injury or illness, while Pedri and Sergi Roberto are also doubts.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Luka Anguei says:
    2nd November 2021 at 6:03 pm

    If Barcelona intend to win this match against Dynamo kyiv,then osaman Dembele must be in first x1 .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.