Watch: James Rodriguez sent off in bizarre incident during Al Rayyan’s defeat to Al Arabi

James Rodriguez has been having a tough time of it recently.

The Colombian playmaker has just moved to Qatar to join Al Rayyan after a season at Everton, who he joined on a free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020.

He was sent off last night during Al Rayyan’s 2-1 defeat to Al Arabi at the Grand Hamad Stadium, picking up two yellow cards in quick succession due to dissent.

The 30-year-old was clearly incandescent with the referee, ripping his shirt off his back before storming down the tunnel in disgust.

For a player of James’ quality to be playing in Qatar at the age of 30 is a shame. He performed well at Everton, albeit not as frequently as the club would have liked given the size of his wage.

Things not going so well for James Rodriguez in Qatar pic.twitter.com/NVezq26Dm4 — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) October 30, 2021

He provided six goals and nine assists in 26 appearances in an inconsistent Everton team under Carlo Ancelotti.

James joined Everton after six years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He made 125 appearances during his time in the Spanish capital, scoring 37 goals and laying on 42 assists.