Vinicius gives his opinion on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius was the decisive player during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at Elche on Saturday afternoon. The Brazilian scored the two integral goals, rendering Elche’s late reply a mere consolation. Long derided for his lack of precision in front of goal, the 21-year-old has developed a cold-bloodedness that bodes well for his future.

Vinicius has registered seven goals and three assists in eleven La Liga appearances so far this season, while in the Champions League he’s contributed two goals and two assists in three. Alongside Karim Benzema, he’s proved absolutely vital for Madrid.

Speaking with Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, the carioca spoke about his arrival at Madrid from Flamengo as a mere teenager as well as the prospect of Kylian Mbappe moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain.

“The pressure was too great,” Vinicius said of his arrival in Spain. “I’d never seen so much put on a player so young. I don’t know what it was – maybe it was because I cost a lot of money.

“The club and the coaches knew about my quality, however, and that with time I would gain experience and confidence. I was always calm, and I never cared what they said about me. It’s the same now, I don’t believe that I’m the best player in the world. I only listen to the people at the club and those around me.

“Every player in the world wants to play with Mbappe. He’s a great player, like Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi were. He represents the new generation, and he’s here to stay [at the top fo the European game] for many years.”

Mbappe, a year older than Vinicius, has contributed 138 goals and 69 assists in 185 matches for PSG, and was pivotal as France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He’s been Madrid’s number one target for some time now, and his contract expires in the summer.