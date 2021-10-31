Premier League duo eye Espanyol star Raul de Tomas in Janaury

Premier League giants Tottenham and Leeds United have reportedly highlighted Espanyol star Raul de Tomas as January transfer target.

De Tomas has established himself as a key player in Catalonia after joining from Portuguese side Benfica in 2020.

He netted 24 goals in Rayo Vallecano’s Segunda Division title win in 2017/18 and 14 goals in the following campaign, but parent club Real Madrid opted to sell him to Benfica.

Espanyol paid a club record €20m to bring him to the RCDE Stadium in the 2019/20 winter window and his 23 league goals secured their top flight return at the end of 2020/21.

He has continued that form this season with six La Liga goals despite Espanyol’s indifferent start to the campaign.

That eye catching return has caught the eye of clubs in England with reports from Teamtalk.com claiming Spurs and Leeds are considering a bid.

Spurs are planning for another bidding war over Harry Kane in 2022, with Marcelo Bielsa looking for a back up option to Patrick Bamford.

Espanyol will be reluctant to sell the 27-year-old and they will demand in the region of €30m to consider a possible sale.

