Getafe secure first win of 2021/22 against Espanyol

Getafe have finally secured their first La Liga win of the 2021/22 season thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to Espanyol.

Quique Sanchez Flores returned for his third spell in charge at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez during the international break following the exit of Michel amid a poor start to the campaign.

However, despite improving their form slightly this month, with two points from three games, Getafe remain bottom of the table.

A first win in 12 games this season will inject vital confidence into his demoralised squad as a brace either side of the break from Enes Unal sealed all three points in Madrid.

It's Enes Ünal again! 🔥 This time it's a nicely controlled volley that restores Getafe's lead 🔵 pic.twitter.com/W3ID8SPQA0 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 31, 2021

Flores will be under no illusions of the task ahead of him, after been brought back to the club with the firm aim of saving them from relegation in 2022.

His side now face a trip to Villarreal next weekend, ahead of the November international break, with Espanyol at home to Granada.

Images via Getty Images