Getafe finally win in 2021/22, Basque derby thriller and Barcelona injury boost ahead of Dynamo Kyiv trip

Getafe seal first La Liga win of 2021/22

Getafe have finally secured their first La Liga win of the 2021/22 season thanks to a 2-1 victory at home to Espanyol.

A first win in 12 games this season will inject vital confidence into their demoralised squad as a brace either side of the break from Enes Unal sealed all three points in Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao snatch derby draw at Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao snatched a 91st minute equaliser to seal a dramatic 1-1 draw away at arch rivals Real Sociedad.

Marcelino’s side struck late on to secure a share of the spoils at the Reale Arena and prevent Imanol Alguacil’s side from extending their lead at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona fitness boost ahead of Dynamo Kyiv clash

Barcelona could be offered a vital injury boost ahead of their crunch Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong all returned to training this morning and Sergi Barjuan will make a late call on their fitness.

Images via Getty Images