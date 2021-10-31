Expected lineups revealed for Atletico Madrid’s afternoon clash with Real Betis

Atletico Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday afternoon in a fixture that’s the pick of the day in La Liga.

Atletico go into the game sixth in the league table, two points behind fourth-placed Betis and level on points with both Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna.

If Betis can pull off an away victory they’ll go joint-top with Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and city rivals Sevilla, albeit with a game more played than all three of those clubs.

Diego Simeone, missing Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente and (probably) Geoffrey Kondogbia through injury, is expected to set Atletico up in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Jan Oblak will most likely start in goal behind a back three of Felipe, Jose Gimenez and Mario Hermoso, with Yannick Carrasco and Kieran Trippier operating as flying wing backs.

Rodrigo de Paul and Koke will anchor the midfield, while Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann will play behind the gunman, Luis Suarez.

Manuel Pellegrini, missing Youssouf Sabaly and (probably) Victor Camarasa through injury, is expected to set Betis up in a 4-2-3-1.

Claudio Bravo will most likely start in goal behind a back four of Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz and Juan Miranda.

Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho will play as the double pivot, behind an attacking trident of Rodrigo Sanchez, Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir. Borja Iglesias will lead the line.