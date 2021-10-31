Diego Simeone: We saw the real Antoine Griezmann in Real Betis win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was full of praise for Antoine Griezmann following their 3-0 win at home to Real Betis.

Los Rojiblancos geared up for their midweek Champions League trip to Liverpool with three vital points in the Spanish capital.

Goals from Yannick Carrasco and Joao Felix, either side of an own goal from German Pezzella, sealed the win for Simeone, but he focused on the Frenchman in his post match interview.

The Barcelona loanee appears to be rediscovering his touch after returning to the club this summer, with three goals in his last four starts, and a strong showing at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

“Looking at today’s game, we found the old Griezmann”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He worked hard for the team and was always creating possibilities.

“That is the path we were looking for when we brought him back. We hope it helps us to work together with the rest of the boys.”

Despite his impressive form, Griezmann will miss out at Anfield after being scoring twice, but being sent off, in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

He will remain in Madrid ahead of next weekend’s league trip to Valencia before joining up with the France squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers n November.

