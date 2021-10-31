Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero diagnosed with heart rate rhythm disorder

Sergio Aguero was withdrawn from Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves at Camp Nou on Saturday evening after appearing to have trouble breathing. The Argentine marksman was pictured holding his chest and looked rather alarmed as he came off the pitch.

According to Diario Sport, he was transferred to Barcelona Hospital for further examinations and it was discovered that the chest discomfort he suffered was due to an undiagnosed cardiac arrhythmia, or a heart rate rhythm disorder. He’s undergo further tests to understand the issue more.

Aguero himself is calm, but also understandably worried about the situation. He’ll miss Tuesday’s integral visit to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, a game Barcelona must win if they intend on making it to the last 16 of the competition.

Aguero, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City this past summer, had only made his debut for his new club on October 17th against Valencia. He had been suffering from a tendon injury in the inner calf of his right leg. He scored his first goal for the club against Real Madrid in El Clasico.