Athletic Bilbao snatch last gasp Basque derby draw at Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao snatched a 91st minute equaliser to seal a dramatic 1-1 draw away at arch rivals Real Sociedad.

Marcelino’s side struck late on to secure a share of the spoils at the Reale Arena and prevent Imanol Alguacil’s side from extending their lead at the top of La Liga.

La Real had the better of the tie in the opening 45 minutes with Alexander Isak twice coming close to a breakthrough.

However, this tense derby tie turned on the hour mark as former Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez conceded a penalty and Swedish star Isak calmly tucked the hosts in front.

Alexander Isak converts from the penalty spot to give La Real the game's opening goal

But the visitors refused to give up in the closing stages, despite going down to ten men after Martinez was dismissed for a second booking.

And their persistence was finally rewarded in spectacular fashion in added time as skipper Iker Munaian bent home a superb free kick in front of the away fans in San Sebastian.

Athletic Club equalise in stoppage time in the derby through an Iker Muniain free kick! A moment to forget for Alex Remiro in the Real Sociedad goal

