WATCH: Memphis Depay nets superb Barcelona opener against Alaves

Barcelona star Memphis Depay has scored the first Camp Nou goal of the Sergi Barjuan reign against Alaves.

Both sides struggled to create chances before the break in Catalonia with Eric Garcia forcing a key stop from Antonio Sivera in the best chance of the first 45 minutes.

La Blaugrana also lost Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero to a bizarre injury before the break but Memphis has stepped up when it mattered.

The Dutch star collected Jordi Alba’s neat square ball and bent home a fantastic effort from the edge of the box on 49 minutes.

However, despite Memphis’ key breakthrough for Barjuan’s hosts, Alaves immediately hit back with a response three minutes later.

Joselu’s clever through ball release Luis Rioja in behind and he calmly stroked the away side level.

Barjuan faces a real battle in the final stages as he aims to avoid a low key start to his interim tenure at the club.

