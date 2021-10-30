La Liga News

Valencia clinch 2-0 derby win over Villarreal

Valencia secured local bragging rights this weekend as Jose Bordalas’ side sealed a 2-0 derby win over Villarreal.

Los Che headed into the game in desperate need of a victory after picking up just three points from their last seven league games.

However, they did boast a strong record in the Derbi de la Comunitat with four consecutive wins over the Yellow Submarine ahead of this weekend.

Neither side created much in the opening stages, before Hugo Guillamon edged the hosts in front in first half added time, as he powered through the lines to clip home the opening goal.

That breakthrough gave Valencia a vital lift after the break as they looked to manage the game in the second period.

Raul Albiol’s rash challenge handed them a perfect chance to wrap up the game with 15 minutes to go and Carlos Soler kept his cool to calmly tuck home from the penalty spot.

Up next for Bordalas’ side is a home tie with defending champions Atletico Madrid next weekend with Villarreal hosting Young Boys in midweek Champions League action.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Carlos Soler Hugo Guillamon Jose Bordalas Raul Albiol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.