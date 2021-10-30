Sevilla move up to second in La Liga with Osasuna win

Sevilla have edged up to second place in La Liga overnight thanks to a routine 2-0 win over Osasuna.

Julen Lopetegui’s side picked up their seventh league win of the 2021/22 campaign as a goal either side of the break was enough to seal all three points.

Despite a bright start for the home side at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, it was Osasuna that carved out the best early chance as Darko Brasanac headed against the post.

But, Lopetegui’s side reacted smartly just before the whistle as Diego Carlos got up highest to nod home from a corner.

That gave Sevilla the edge after the restart as Lucas Ocampos pounced on a defensive error to lash them 2-0 in front on the hour mark.

The hosts should have added more to that in the closing stages as Ocampos and Erik Lamela both missed chances to increase heir advantage.

Up next for Lopetegui is a Champions League home tie against Lille in midweek with Osasuna hosting in form Real Sociedad next weekend.

Images via Getty Images