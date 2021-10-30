Mariano Diaz leads the line for Real Madrid instead of Karim Benzema at Elche

Real Madrid travel to the Martinez Valero this afternoon to take on Elche in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be on the hunt for nothing less than three points.

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at Camp Nou last Sunday, but only managed a scoreless draw at home to Osasuna during the week. Elche haven’t won since October third, and lost 1-0 to struggling Alaves on Tuesday night.

The visitors can go top with a win, as it would draw them level on points with league leaders Real Sociedad and they have a better goal difference. They’re currently second. Elche are 15th.

Madrid have set up in what looks to be a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Marcelo.

Casemiro will anchor the midfield accompanied by the veteran duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, while Mariano Diaz will lead the line flanked by Rodrygo and Vinicius.