Eduardo Camavinga expected to retain place in midfield for Real Madrid’s trip to Elche

Real Madrid travel to the Martinez Valero this afternoon to take on Elche in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be on the hunt for nothing less than three points.

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico at Camp Nou last Sunday, but only managed a scoreless draw at home to Osasuna during the week. Elche haven’t won since October third, and lost 1-0 to struggling Alaves on Tuesday night.

The visitors can go top win a win, as it would draw them level on points with league leaders Real Sociedad and they have a better goal difference. They’re currently second. Elche are 15th.

Madrid are expected to set up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will anchor the midfield, paired with the experience of Toni Kroos and the boundless enthusiasm of Eduardo Camavinga. It’s expected that Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Marco Asensio and Vinicius.

Ancelotti is missing quite a few troops through injury. Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Isco and Federico Valverde are all unavailable for the trip. Luka Modric is available but still recovering from injury. Elche are only missing Pablo Piatti, and even he’s a doubt as opposed to a confirmed absence.