Diego Simeone set to rotate against Real Betis ahead of Liverpool trip

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone looks set to rotate his starting options for this weekend’s clash with Real Betis.

The defending La Liga champions face a demanding run of fixtures in the coming weeks with the visit of Manuel Pellegrini’s side followed by a Champions League trip to Liverpool three days later.

Simeone has opted against calling up Geoffrey Kondogbia, Thomas Lemar or Marcos Llorente for the visit of Los Verdiblancos as he aims to give them extra time to get fit for Anfield.

The Argentinian has named an unchanged squad from their midweek draw with Levante but he is expected to rest certain players.

Stefan Savic could come in a left back, to give Mario Hermoso a break, but Hector Herrera should keep his place with Rodrigo de Paul being protected.

POTENTIAL ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V REAL BETIS

Oblak; Gimenez, Felipe, Savic; Trippier, Koke, Herrera, Carrasco; Felix, Griezmann, Suarez

